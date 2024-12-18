Lowell H. Hartman, 88, of Berne, passed away at his daughter’s residence on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Lowell was born in Jay County to Ralph and Violet (Zigler) Hartman on July 30, 1936. Lowell married Janet (Piqune) Hartman on May 19, 1956, in Jay County.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Janet Hartman of Berne; children, Robert (Joy) Hartman of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Thomas (Kim) Hartman of Berne, Susan Heyerly of Bluffton, and Laura Michael of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Eva Coleman, Thurl Hartman; and sister-in-law, Donna Hartman.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Violet Hartman; brothers, DeWayne, Charles, Raymond, Marvin, John and Allen Dean Hartman; sister, Karen Matney; and a great-grandchild.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N Washington St. Geneva IN 46740, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Cox officiating. A burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, Indiana.