Joslyn Ann Burk, 73, twin sister of Jerry L. Burk, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at her home at Markle Health & Rehab in Markle.

She was born on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 1951, in Portland. She lived most of her life in Wabash Township, Adams County. Joslyn attended school in Vera Cruz. She worked at Bi-County Services in Bluffton. Joslyn enjoyed bowling, swinging, riding her bike and listening to music. She loved animals and playing with her dog Brownie.

She will be sadly missed by her twin brother, Jerry L. (Judy) Burk of Geneva; nephew, Jeff Burk of Cincinnati; niece, Julie (Eric) Beer of Decatur; great-nieces, Alexis Beer of Berne, Lacie Burk of Cincinnati, Viola Burk of Cincinnati, and Sylvia Burk of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her father, Warren L. Burk, and mother, Velma Maxine (Rittenhouse) Harsha.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Portland.

Preferred memorials: Bi-County Services

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com