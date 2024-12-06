Jimmie R. Purvis, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2024, at his residence.

Jimmie was born in Owingsville, Kentucky, on Jan. 25, 1950, to Hobert L. and Anna H. (Riddle) Purvis. He married Cathie Thrasher in Bluffton on Aug. 28, 1982; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Jimmie is survived by three daughters, Patty (Ritchie) Carpenter of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Kim (Jerry) Connett of Ossian, and Tina Rothgeb (fiancé Ben Oxendine) of Fort Wayne; a son, James (Veronica) Purvis of Bluffton; two brothers, Huey Ginter and Glen Norman, both of Liberty Center; along with 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Harris; a brother, Eddie Norman; and a grandson, Paul Ward.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, from 3-7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Pastor Rick Schwartz will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

