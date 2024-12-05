Jean Gleim, 96, of Uniondale, passed away on the morning of Dec. 4, 2024 at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Jean had worked as an Avon lady and babysitter for many years. She also worked at Richards Restaurant in Bluffton for over 20 years. She was a lifetime member of Markle Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and Wednesday Nights for over 25 years. Jean was a Girl Scout leader and then director for several years and a member of the Red Hatters. She loved spending time with her great grandkids, doing word search puzzles, gardening and working in her flower beds.

Jean was born on March 20, 1928, in Uniondale, a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Grace (Derr) Platt .

She was united in marriage to Robert M. Gleim on Aug. 30, 1958, in Markle. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1981.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Davis of Uniondale; a sister, Shirley (Kay) Mounsey of Warren; two sister-in-laws, Anna Louise Platt of Uniondale and Dottie Platt of Texas; a grandson, Matthew (Jessica) Davis of Helton, Kentucky; three great-granddaughters: Natasha, Matelynn (Dylan) and Maddison; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Platt and Butch Platt, and her son-in-law, Rick Davis.

Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle.

Funeral Services will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, following visitation at the church.

Interment will be at later date at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale, IN.

Preferred Memorials can be made out to the Stillwater Hospice in care of Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.