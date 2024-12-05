Howard Denial Perry, 84, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2024, at his residence following an extended illness.

Howard was born in Bluffton on Feb. 19, 1940, to Kenneth E. and Mary Jane (Grogg) Perry, both parents preceded him in death. He married Bev A. (Bunyard) in Bluffton on Dec. 9, 1962, she survives in Bluffton.

He was a Bluffton High School Class of 1958 graduate, following graduation, he served in the United States Air Force for four years. Howard retired from the City of Bluffton Police Dept. in 1989, serving as a patrolman and dispatcher for 26 ½ years. Following retirement, he moved to North Webster, Indiana and worked part-time for the local grocery as a carry-out, where the locals knew Howard as the Birthday singer to local customers. He enjoyed singing, fishing and hunting, fixing up bicycles, lawn mowers and treasure hunting the streets of Bluffton. Howard never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Howard served as secretary for the Bluffton Men’s Monday Nite bowling league for several years.

In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by two daughters, Beth (Kenny) Garrison of Bluffton and Holly McAfee of Tocsin, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kara L. Rockwell, Leah (Trent) Miller, Josh (Ashley) McAfee, Caleb (Becca) McAfee and Amy (Chris) Barbknecht; five great-grandchildren, JJ McAfee, Iva McAfee, Eli Miller, Adelaide Miller and Raema Miller; a brother, Kenneth Perry of Keystone; and a sister, Roxanna Thompson of Poneto; and a half sister, Jessica (Lowell) Lynn of Coatesville, Indiana.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Jann McAfee; three brothers, Max, Harold and Steve Perry; and a sister, Mary Lucille Angelo.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Austin will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton, with military honor’s performed by the United States Air Force and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials can be made to Wells County Food Bank or Helping Hands.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.