Donna Diane Velasquez-Bunch-Hopkins, 76, of North Webster, passed away Dec. 15, 2024.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1948, to MaurilioVelasquez and Anna (Watkins) Hardin. Diane was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Diane enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading, bird watching, researching on her computer and she loved spending time and playing with her nine greatgrandchildren. Her dinner guests loved her homemade fried chicken.Diane’s favorite shows were Westerns, such as Gunsmoke and Wagon Trail.

She was married on Good Friday in 2007 to her husband Paul Hopkins. Diane is survived by her husband Paul Hopkins, her children, Bill (Sheri) Bunch and Kim (Greg) Reaser, her sisters, Sharon Stone and Kathy White, and brother, Dale Velasquez. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Natasha Ford, Britteny (Corey) Seifert, Dustin Heath and Dillon Bunch, and nine great-grandchildren, Aidan, Alexia, Alizabeth, Mason, Carson, Madison, Taelynn, Chloe and Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurilio Velasquez and Anna, her first husband, Rick Bunch, and her brothers, Darrell, Greg and Bruce Velasquez.

Private services will be held at a later date.