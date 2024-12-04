Donald David Christopher, 93, of Ossian passed away on Nov. 27, 2024.

Born Jan. 22, 1931, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Floyd and Louise Christopher. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

He loved spending time with friends and family. Donald learned to play the saxophone at 85 years old and loved his jazz and blues music. He also enjoyed dancing, hunting, fly fishing, hiking and his Colorado years.

Don is survived by his children, Sally J (Don) Parris of Apple Valley, California, Thomas J. Christopher of Wheatridge, Colorado, John L. Christopher of Fort Wayne, Genie L (Dennis) Meyer of Ossian, and Bradley R (Kristee) Christopher of Aurora, Colorado. Special friend of 50-plus years, Marcella Buhr; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in passing by his brothers, Duane and Dallas Christopher.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Marion National Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice.