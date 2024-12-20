David Lee Adney, 74, of Montpelier, passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 at his home in Montpelier. He was born on Saturday, Sept. 9, 1950, in Hartford City.

David is survived by his daughter, Konnie “Kay” (Pat) Dunnuck, Poneto; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Debi) Adney, Muncie; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Adney; mother, Martha (Royal) Adney; infant son, Jonathan David Adney; and brother, Thomas Adney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Millar-Brown American Legion Post 156.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com