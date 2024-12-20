Darrell E. Gilbert, 102, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 2024, at Christian Care in Bluffton.

He graduated from East Rockcreek High school in Wells County and later served in the U.S. Army Aircorp during WWII. Darrell was a farmer in Wells County and had also worked for REMC for over 30 years as a lineman and eventually Branch Manager, retiring from White County REMC. He was a former member of the St. Paul Lutheran church in Uniondale and former board member of Northern Wells Community Schools. Darrell later lived in Florida for over 30 years. He loved all sports especially golf and basketball.

Darrell was born on Sept. 18, 1922 in Bluffton, a son of the late John B. and Reeda (Dowty) Gilbert.

He was united in marriage to Beulah “Boots” Freds. Boots preceded him in death in 1991. He later married Clara Boltz, she had three children and several grand and great-grandchildren. Clara preceded him in death in March 2020.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki (Bart) Seslar of Bluffton; a son, Ron (Sara) Gilbert of Bloomington; four grandchildren and a step-grandson; eight great-grandchildren and a step-great grandson; a sister, Carol (Jerry) Day of Markle and a brother: David (Linda) Gilbert of Hagerstown, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.

Private family services will take place at a later date, with burial at the St. Paul Lutheran cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Memorial contributions can be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

