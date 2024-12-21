Cathy Irene Stoppenhagen, 74, of Ossian, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1950, in Indianapolis to the late Clyde Chasteen and Wilma Jean (McIver) Chasteen. She worked many jobs, most notably as a phone operator for TSA for many years. She was also a school bus driver, a caterer and a call center representative for multiple businesses.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Mike Stoppenhagen; her children, Terry (Randy) Harless and Rex Rau; step-children Shane (Amy) Stoppenhagen and Kierstan Stoppenhagen; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Yvette Rau; her stepdaughter, Reagan Stoppenhagen; and her sister, Helen Chasteen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Burial of ashes will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorials in Cathy's memory may be made to the Bluffton Animal Shelter.