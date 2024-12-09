Amos G. Schwartz, 80, of Monroe, died on Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 2024, at his residence. He was born on June 10, 1944, He was the son of William H. and Mary (Girod) Schwartz. Amos was of the Old Order Amish.

Surviving is his wife, Emma H. Schwartz; sons, William E. (Bertha) Schwartz, Monroe, Daniel E. (Josephine) Schwartz, Connersville, Indiana, Emanuel E. (Leah) Schwartz, Decatur, David E. (MaryAnn) Schwartz, LaGrange, Indiana, Sam E. (Erma) Schwartz, Syracuse, Indiana, Marcus E. (Amy) Schwartz, Monroe; daughters, Susan E. (Victor) Hilty, Monroe, Laura E. (Roy) Schwartz, Syracuse, Indiana, Barbara E. (Kevin) Schwartz, Guthrie, Kentucky, Rosemary E. (Welter) Schwartz, Berne, Elizabeth E. (Ernest) Wickey, Bluffton; 106 grandchildren; 130 great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel G. (Leah) Schwartz, Wisconsin, William G. (Lizzie) Schwartz, Geneva, Levi G. (Josephine) Schwartz, Geneva; sisters, MaryAnn G. Schwartz, Monroe, Mandy G. Schwartz, Monroe, and Lizzie G. (John) Schwartz, Monroe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amos G. Schwartz Residence, 2866 W. St. Rd. 124 Monroe, IN.

A funeral service will be held at Amos G. Schwartz Residence 2866 W. St. Rd. 124 Monroe, IN, at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, with Bishop Emanuel E. Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Amish Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com