V. Marcile King, 88, of Decatur passed away surrounded by her family Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2024, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Bluecreek Township in Adams County to the late Chauncey O. and Mary Mae (Julian) Manley. She was united in marriage to Leonard J. King on Aug. 21, 1954, at the Church of God in Willshire, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2018.

Marcile graduated from Pleasant Mills High School. Marcile attended Monroe Lighthouse Church.

She retired from CTS in Berne in 1999, after 34.5 years of service.

Marcile loved baking and was well known for her pie and sugar cookies. She hosted the King family Thanksgiving for many years and spent countless hours planning well in advance for it.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Roger) Everett of Berne; daughter, Sheryl (Jim) Rauch of Decatur; three grandchildren, Kristy Everett, Amy Rauch and Lori (Derick) Bailey; eight great-grandchildren, Anthony (Ruth) Rauch, Cayden Rauch, Tristan (Esmee) Bailey, Gabe Bailey, Zain Bailey, Niah Bailey, Isaiah Deathe and Grace Deathe; two great-great-grandchildren, Will Rauch and Brynn Bailey; and her fur buddy, Hank.

Marcile was preceded in death by a grandson, Bill Rauch; eight sisters, Violet Roe, Jean Cook, Esther Cook, Edna H. Manley, Mildred M. Wolfe, Mable E. Miller, Velma E. Penrod and Lois E. Kaufman; four brothers, Richard O. Manley, H. Glen Manley, Kenneth Manley and Lester E. Manley.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor David Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur, and from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials can be given to Monroe Lighthouse Church or PAWS of Adams County.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.