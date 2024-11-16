Teresa Ann Hathaway, 62, born on Nov. 20, 1961, in Bluffton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2024 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft Wayne, Indiana.

A dedicated store manager, Teresa took great pride in her work, always ensuring her store was tidy and welcoming.

Teresa cherished her family above all else, finding joy in spending quality time with them, especially taking her grandson, Walker, to the parks around the area. She was a loving mother to her children, James (Jimi-Lu) Jamison, Amanda Dean Jamison, Brandon Hathaway and Marcus (Kristen) Hathaway. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Jilayne Jamison and Walker Hathaway, who brought her immense happiness.

In her free time, Teresa enjoyed watching NASCAR car races and found solace at the beach, her favorite place in the world. She will be remembered for her warm spirit, love for her family, and dedication to her work. She leaves behind a community that will deeply miss her kindness and vibrant presence.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Preble Fireman’s Park in Decatur.