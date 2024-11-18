Stella M. Earhart, 92, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at Bluffton Regional Hospital in Bluffton, Indiana.

Stella was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Montpelier, to Herbert and Mable (Ramseyer) King. She graduated from Montpelier High School and then continued her education at Ball State University to become a Certified Public Accountant. Stella married Earl Earhart on June 24, 1960, in Markle. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2012.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mable King; husband, Earl Earhart; and siblings, Udella McFarren, Areta Warner, Herman King, Marion King and Carl King.

Loving survivors include her siblings, Treva King and Harvey (Deanie) King, both of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at Walker and Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN 47359, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Stella will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Blackford County Community Foundation

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana

Online condolences can be made at glancyfuneralhomes.com