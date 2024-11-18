Sharon K. Lautzenheiser, 83, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Sharon was born in Huntington on July 22, 1941, to Porter L. and Viola M. (Bailey) Haneline, both parents preceded her in death. She married Richard “Dick” Lautzenheiser on Oct. 26, 1957, in Huntington, he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2024.

Sharon retired from the Bluffton K-Mart store, where she served as the assistant store manager for over 15 years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, Red Hat’s and Women’s Hospitality group with the church. Sharon enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and crocheting blankets for her family, candy making, photography, traveling and was a big supporter of wildlife organizations.

Sharon is survived by her children, Rick (Ventura) Lautzenheiser of Pearland, Texas, Cynthia (Jeff) Brown of Arcadia, Indiana, Lorie (Tom) Baumgartner and Peggy (Mario Perez) Lautzenheiser, both of Bluffton; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy (Teresa) Haneline of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and her beloved dog Gracie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Thoma in 2022.

Receiving of friends will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Mike Jefferson officiating. Burial will take place at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, IN.

Memorials can be made in Sharon’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief, Christian Care Retirement Community or Heartland Hospice.