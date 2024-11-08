On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, our beautiful little girl, Rose Ellen Marie Irwin, 8 years old, crawled into the lap of Jesus.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with the Rev. Dan York officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Chimes at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete obituary tribute will be published in Saturday’s edition of The News-Banner.