On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, our beautiful little girl, Rose Ellen Marie Irwin, 8 years-old, is now safely in the arms of Jesus.

Rose was born on Aug. 11, 2016, in Whitley County. She was a very loving, caring, and active little girl. She didn’t know a stranger and always had a huge smile for everyone!

Rose attended Grace Fellowship Church in Decatur, where she loved doing the Missionary March and going to Sunday School. She loved having Jesus in her heart. Rose was currently a second grader at Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School and attended Lifewise Academy where she touched many hearts and lives.

She also attended New Life Christian Day Care and loved going to Bible School. She loved ice cream, her kitty and the colors pink and purple.

She is survived by her father, Tim Irwin, and mother, Sue Crum of Bluffton, along with her grandmothers, Barbara Irwin and Audrey Daniels, both of Bluffton. She is also survived by her siblings: Joey Irwin of Liberty Center, Jordan Irwin of Bluffton, Missy (Shawn) Velasquez, Annessa J. Scheibelhut of Bluffton, Alisha E. Grogg of Fort Wayne, Telisha E. Jensen of Peoria, Arizonia, and Falisha S. (Duane) Biberstein of Bluffton, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Dan York officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Chimes at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to help the family and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.