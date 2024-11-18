Riginia Joyce Wilkins, 83, of Berne, passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Berne. She married Thomas Eugene Wilkins on June 30, 1960, in the Mennonite Church in Berne.

Loving survivors include her sons Scott Wilkins, Geneva, Troy (Tanya) Wilkins, Berne, and Tim Wilkins, Berne; daughter, Teresa (Cory) Reckard, Poneto; brothers, Van (Sharon) Wulliman, Berne, and Roscoe Wulliman, Berne; sisters, Grace (Ron) Claghorn, Berne, and Gyneth (Mike) Sutton, Berne; and sisters-in-law, Marge Wulliman, Berne, and Jayne Wilkins, Fort Wayne. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eugene Wilkins; father, Curtis Wulliman; mother, Gertrude (Sprunger) Wulliman; sister, Roberta Bertsch; brother, Clyde Wulliman; brother-in-law, Rick Wilkins; and sisters-in-law, Lois Wulliman and Connie Wulliman.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing and Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, for viewing on Friday, November 22 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate her life will also be at Downing and Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with viewing one hour prior, with Pastor Joe Lampton officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.