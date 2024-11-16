Richard “Rich” Dian, 62, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 16, 1962, in Bloomington to Dr. Donald and Sue Dian of Fort Myers, Florida, Rich graduated from Norwell High School in 1980 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington.

A true sports enthusiast, Rich was a devoted fan of the Indiana Hoosiers, Chicago White Sox and Notre Dame Basketball. The Indianapolis 500 was one of his favorite annual traditions. His love of sports was just part of his adventurous spirit. Rich enjoyed the outdoors, whether walking along the St. Joe River, backpacking through the Grand Canyon, or exploring Florida beaches. He cherished the beauty and serenity of nature.

An avid reader, Rich’s bookshelves reflected his eclectic interests, ranging from historical novels to Beat Generation poetry to John Grisham thrillers. He also loved to cook, known for his weekly Sunday breakfasts. Rich enjoyed watching cooking shows, learning about new ingredients, and exploring the best local shops for culinary discoveries.

Rich adored his two dogs, Murphy and Griffey, who preceded him in death. He was often found online, dreaming of adopting new canine companions.

Rich is survived by his treasured son, Samuel “Sam” Dian of Mishawaka, and his sisters, Julia Woodward and her husband Keith of Edina, Minnesota, and Sarah Dian and her husband Andrius Sperauskas of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by his niece, Haley Isa (Woodward) of New York and nephew, Graham Woodward of Chicago.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Rich’s name to the St. Joseph County Humane Society in Mishawaka.

Palmer Funeral Homes ~ Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St. in Mishawaka is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com