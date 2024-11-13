Rev. Gerald Lee Hewson, 82, of Huntington, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his residence.

Gerald was born June 21, 1942, to Doris Letson Hewson and Howard Hewson of Grand Ledge, Michigan.

Gerald married Jane Fulks of Lynn, Indiana on Aug. 21, 1965.

Survivors are his sons, Kyle (Sherina) Hewson, James (Yazmin) Hewson, and Ryan (Brandi) Hewson; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Hewson; and his parents, Howard and Doris Hewson.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.

