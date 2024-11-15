Ralph W. Schumm, 89, of Bluffton passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2024, at River Terrace Estates.

Ralph was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Van Wert to Arthur and Erna (Klenk) Schumm. He graduated from Crestview High School in 1953. Ralph grew up in Convoy before moving to Roanoke and finally settling in Bluffton. He was an innovative farmer, removing fence rows, installing tile ditches, and soil sampling his farms. He was a Pioneer Seed dealer and worked for E & B Landscaping. Ralph enjoyed volunteering at the Food Bank and attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. Music was very important to Ralph, he was able to share his love of music when he would sing with various groups, such as Edelweiss Choir, Bethlehem Lutheran Church Choir, Lutheran Corral and Lutheran Men of Song. Ralph grew up in the Lutheran church and he was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Ossian.

On June 17, 1956, Ralph married NaDonna Ruth Baer in Van Wert. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Bluffton, and their three children, Debra Kay Schumm Hillger of Decatur, Michael E. (Kay) Schumm of Bluffton and Beth A. Schumm of Clermont, Florida. He was a loving grandpa to six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by his brother, Ronald Schumm of Van Wert. and his sister, Mary Van Fleet of Columbus, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard Schumm and David Schumm.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Worship Anew or Bethlehem Lutheran Scholarship Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.