Phyllis Ghlee McVicker, 96, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

She was born in Hartford City on Sept. 5, 1928 to James H. Fear and Alice May (Enochs) Fear-Barr. Her parents precede her in death.

Phyllis graduated from Hartford City High School in 1946. She married Homer Francis McVicker on June 1, 1946 at the Hartford City Wesleyan Church. He passed away on July 3, 2010.

She was the oldest member of the Hartford City Wesleyan Church. She played the organ at the Hartford City Wesleyan Church for 45 years and when she moved to Bluffton to be closer to her daughter, she played the organ at Liberty Center Community Church. She had started when she was a young lady helping out the Country Church because they did not have a piano or organ player. She knew music by heart. Not only did she play the organ on Sundays at church but also played for numerous funerals throughout the years.

Phyllis retired from 3M Company in 1990 after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed traveling and took many bus trips with a group. She loved to cook and made the best pie and apple dumplings. She also enjoyed knitting and playing games. Time with her family was precious to her and she loved making memories together.

Phyllis will sadly missed by her daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” A. (John W.) Miller of Bluffton; son, David E. (Patti) McVicker of Hartford City; grandchildren, Melissa A. (Juan) Lozoya of Bluffton, Casey L. McVicker of Lafayette and Sarah L. (Kyle) Swift of Muncie; step-grandchildren, Bryan (Lynette) Miller of Breman, Indiana, and Jana (Nick) Bishop of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Nathan Lozoya, Nicholas Lozoya, Silas McVicker, Levi McVicker, Elsie Swift, Maleah McVicker, Marrah McVicker and Josie Swift; step-great-grandchildren, Keely Miller, Keegan Miller, Sawyer Miller, Bryce Bishop and Lilly Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters, Crystal Broadwater and Delialah Yencer.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. in Hartford City. Burial will follow at Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial may be made to Hartford City Wesleyan Church, 1301 S. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348

