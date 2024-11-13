Patty J. Boots, 72, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Patty was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured spending time with loved ones and friends creating lasting memories.

Patty was also known for her artistic side, finding joy in drawing and painting. She also enjoyed crafting and attending local craft shows. Alongside her husband, Ken, they enjoyed camping with family most weekends, and spent summers on family vacations to explore new places and visit friends and family.

Patty was a dedicated and hardworking individual. For over 20 years, she served delicious meals at the Dutch Mill Restaurant. Her culinary talents continued to bless the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District for another 20 years, where she worked as a cook.

Patty was born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Bluffton, to L. Wayne Welches and Mary E. (Blair) Welches. She found her forever love in Kenneth E. Boots, marrying him on Sept. 4, 1970.

Patty leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. Her husband, Ken Boots, will deeply miss her. She is also survived by a daughter, Angie (Jason) Worman of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Nathan (Courtney) Worman, Hannah (Christian) Holcomb and Hunter Purdue; great-grandchildren, Carson Holcomb, Olivia Holcomb, and Lucas Worman; and a sister, Phyllis Rittenhouse of Markle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mary Welches, and her daughter, Tina K. Purdue.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, officiated by Jeff Lemler. Patty will be laid to rest at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Bluffton, Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.