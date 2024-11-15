Patricia “Patty” Ann Nelson, 82, of Bluffton and formerly of Markle, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 13, 2024, at her residence.

Patty was a former member of the Zanesville United Methodist Church. She loved cats and animals of all kinds. Patty enjoyed looking at her memory books, stuffed animals, Diet Pepsi, chocolate, mashed potatoes and she especially loved collecting jewelry.

She was born on April 15, 1942 in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Byron and Roberta “Payne” Nelson.

Patty is survived by her housemates and close friends.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Nelson and Kathleen Nelson; and two brothers, Gerald Nelson and Byron Nelson.

A Gathering and Celebration of Life will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Burial will take place at a later date at the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to the Cat Tales Pet Adoption Center, sent in care to Myers Funeral Homes, 415 N. Lee St., Markle, IN 46770.

