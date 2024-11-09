Leo Franklin Delano Glogas passed away on Nov. 6, 2024, at his residence in Bluffton.

He was born a twin on Dec. 19, 1934, to Abraham and Rachel Glogas in Marion.

At age two, Leo moved with his family to the small town of Dunkirk, where his father started a men’s clothing store named after his first-born son, Leo, calling it Lee’s Men’s Shop. Leo began working in the store at the age of eight dusting boxes, and continued to work there part time until he graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1952. Leo was a graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in business and a certificate in Teaching.

Upon graduation, Leo returned to Lee’s Men’s shop in Dunkirk to continue his work there and to be around the people and community he loved most. He soon purchased the shop from his father, Abie, who continued working with Leo. When Abie passed away in 1970, Leo’s brother Gary left his full-time position as a senior at Ball State University and went part-time so that he could help Leo manage operations of the store during that time and ended up working beside Leo for 17 years.

Besides owning Lee’s Men’s Shop, Leo was a regular attendee of Temple Beth El in Muncie, where he was a lifelong member. He headed the Elks National Foundation Scholarship Committee for many years which he grew substantially and was able to secure many winners in his time at the post. This role was one of his proudest accomplishments in the community.

He held numerous other leadership and supportive roles in committees and organizations while in Dunkirk. Leo spent his most productive years trying to help facilitate the development of Dunkirk into a well-rounded community that would draw in and retain working class families. He was a consistent visitor of Top’s Restaurant, visiting each morning and afternoon to have a cup of coffee and fellowship with other merchants and community members. He was an avid ping pong player and fierce competitor. He also served as a substitute teacher for the Jay and Delaware Community School Corporations as he was able and continued to substitute teach well into his retirement years.

The small town of Dunkirk, Indiana was his pride and joy, and the people were his extended family. He resided in Dunkirk until he moved to Fort Wayne at age 78 to live closer to his children and grandchildren. Leo passed away gracefully at the age of 89.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Carol Glogas, on Sept. 21, 2017. He is survived by his twin sister, Ethel, of Rialto, California, and brother Gary of Dunkirk. He is also survived by his four children, Dr. Glenn Glogas (Charlotte Strait) of Fort Wayne, Gayle Jones (Rick) of Indianapolis, Greta Henry (Dave) of Baltimore, Dr. Geoffrey Glogas (Jaye Campbell) of Fort Wayne, and eight grandchildren, Rachel, Robert, Madeleine, Sean, Jacob, Shane, Ella and Maxwell.

Leo will always be remembered for his love for his home community of Dunkirk. His legacy also includes a deep faith in God and a deep love for his family. He was an example of the power of hard work and being of service to others. A private graveside memorial service for close family will take place at a later date. Leo’s family would like to thank all those who shared friendship with Leo throughout his lifetime and express a special thank you to everyone who took the time to visit, reach out to or accept a phone call or two from Leo during his final years of illness.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.