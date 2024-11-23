Lana Kay Shoaf, 47, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Lana was born in Bluffton on June 14, 1977, to David J. and Loretta K. (Aschliman) Smith. Lana married Timothy J. Shoaf on Dec. 14, 1996.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Timothy J. Shoaf of Bluffton; her father, David (Lori) Smith of Bluffton; her children, Althea Joy Shoaf, Grace Aschli Shoaf, Jackson Timothy Shoaf, Josie Kay Shoaf and Godrey K. Shoaf; siblings, Austin (Rachel) Smith of Decatur, Lisa (Jonathan) Ringger of South East Asia, Jason (Julie) Smith of Boswell, Pennsilvaniya, and Joshua (Tricia) Smith of Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, Berne.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, also at the First Mennonite Church, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor Jeff Linthicum will be officiating and burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.