Jerry E. Ickes, 82, of Montpelier, passed away at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at his home in Montpelier.

He was born on Saturday, Nov. 14, 1942, in Hartford City. He married Evelyn L. (Bailey) Ickes on Saturday, April 14, 1962, at the Chester Center Christian Church. Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Chester Center High School. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montpelier. Jerry worked at Borg Warner in Muncie before retiring in 1997 after 36 years of service. In 2003, he became president at Ickes RV. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge 600 F&AM, Charter member of the Sons of the Legion, 5 Points School, Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Board of Directors for Big Long Lake where he and Evelyn spent most of their summers. Jerry was known as Santa Clause in the community for many years.

He will be forever missed by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn L. (Bailey) Ickes of Montpelier; children, Brian E. (Teresa) Ickes of Montpelier and Michele (Randy) Amstutz of Berne; grandchildren, Tiffany Ickes Pauley of Montpelier, Brittnay (Josh) Clark of Knob Noster, Missouri, Jennifer Amstutz of Berne and Bethany “Buffy” (Michael) Ross of Cincinnati; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Diana J. Odom of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. Ickes and Mildred (Medler) Ickes.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Masonic ceremonies will begin the service. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Hartford City Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Five Points School c/o Wells Co. Historical Society PO Box 143 Bluffton, IN. 46714

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

