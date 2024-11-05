James “Jim” Allen Lantz, 74, of rural Decatur, took his final dispatch from home to his new heavenly home, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2024.

Jim was born in Wells County on May 18, 1950, to Daniel and Gladys (Bertsch) Lantz. He married Kathy Myers in Bluffton on Oct. 16, 1971; she survives.

Having been a born-again Christian, Jim was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1968 and was a life-long truck driver, including Mersman Tables, Case Leasing, Energy Products, Kaehr Excavating, Phelps Dodge, Air Products, National Oil and finally Lehman Feed Mill. Jim was also a farmer and mechanic for many in the surrounding counties.

Jim’s favorite pastimes were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was rare for him to ever miss an event where he could cheer them on or an opportunity to teach and encourage them. He was such a blessing to them and constantly checking their oil. His family is not sure how their vehicles will continue without him.

In addition to his wife Kathy, of 53 years, Jim is survived by a son, Chad (Stephanie) Lantz of Bluffton; a daughter, Cybil (Joe) Dunnuck of Uniondale; nine grandchildren, Garrett, Daphne, Phoebe and Bridget Lantz, Madison (Wade) Lundeen, Sadie (Jacob) Buffenbarger, Aubrey Dunnuck, Ethan (Shaylee) Dunnuck and Andrew Dunnuck; and great-grandchildren, Brynn and Adler Lundeen, Ezra Buffenbarger and Baby Girl Dunnuck (due in April). Jim is also survived by two sisters, Rose Pfister and Mary Lantz, both of Bluffton; and three brothers, John (Sue) Lantz, Dan Jr. (Charlene) Lantz and Steve Lantz, all of Bluffton.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, from noon until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Chad Gerber and Brent Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

