Gloria Lillian Keller, 96, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Gloria was born in Blackford County, on June 18, 1928, to Earl and Helen (Hart) Garrett. She graduated from high school in 1946, and married Ralph Keller on April 10, 1947, in Indianapolis. Ralph preceded her in death on November 11, 2017.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Charles Garrett.

Loving survivors include her children, Karen (Jon) Walker of Fort Wayne, Carl (Tina) Keller of Decatur, David (Laura) Keller of Huntington, and Barbara Keller of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gail Rhoton of Montpelier, and Dean Garrett of Montpelier.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier, IN 47359, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.