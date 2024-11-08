Gloria Ann Siela, 91, of Fort Wayne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Gloria was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Kruse. She graduated from Concordia High School and later graduated from the Lutheran Hospital nursing program. Gloria was a registered nurse for 41 years and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian for over 65 years. She was dedicated to her family and friends. Gloria enjoyed her winters in Florida and her grand activities.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Diana) and Dan Siela; grandchildren, Jessica and Jake (Bailey Newman) Siela; great-grandson, Beckham Siela; sister-in-law, Norma Kruse; goddaughter and niece, Erica (David) Garrison; and other numerous nieces and nephews.

Gloria was also preceded in passing by her husband, Gerald Siela; and brother, Robert Kruse.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at the church. Burial to follow the service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.