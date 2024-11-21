Gene Weber, 89, of Decatur went to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2024, at Adams Memorial Hospital.

Gene was born Aug. 17, 1935, to Clarence and Helena (Etzler) Weber, both of whom predecease him. He married Beverly A. (Isnogle) Weber on August 25, 1961.

In addition to his wife, Bev, Gene is survived by his three children, Joyce (Kevin) Price of Dayton, Ohio, Daniel (Karen Wyss) Weber of Decatur, and Steven (Michael Satterfield) Weber of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His sister, Ruth Mae (Weber) Heffelmire of Atlanta, and his brother, Donald Weber of South Carolina, both survive, and he was predeceased by one sister, Delores (Weber) Rumple.

Gene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. He was previously a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Preble for over 80 years. Gene was a retired farmer and also retired from the Adams County Highway Department after 26 years of service. Gene served for 12 years in the Indiana Air National Guard at Fort Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 23, including military honors by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard, with Pastor Zach Oedewaldt officiating. The service will begin at noon, with visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the Preble Volunteer Fire Department, Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, American Legion Post 43 Color Guard, or Worship Anew.