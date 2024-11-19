Donna Marie (Smith) Kammerer, 60, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2024, at her residence.

She was born on July 7, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, to Coy and Bessie (Dawson) Smith.

Donna moved to Bluffton in 2005 and loved doing arts and crafts. She enjoyed Diamond Art Painting, coloring and watching professional wrestling on T.V. She had a love for all animals and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her two sons; Michael W. Spoores, Jr. and Jessie C. Click, both of Bluffton; and her four grandchildren, Addison Spoores, Zander Click, Landon Click and Gage Click. She is also survived by her brother, Kid Coy Smith of Markle; and a sister, Mary Ann Wilson of Fort Wayne; along with her dog, Gidget.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved Jack Russell dog, who brought her many years of companionship and happiness, Buster.

A time to visit with the family and share memories will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be no formal funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the family and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.