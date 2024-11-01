Andrea Fay Holte, 36, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, surrounded by her family following a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Andrea was born on Sept. 1, 1988, in Bluffton, Indiana, the daughter of Timothy and Teresa Claghorn. From the day she took her first breath to the day she took her last she was a hilarious terror, a true blonde and a friend that would go to battle for you. Andrea attended the Bluffton Apostolic Church at an early age and loved going through the Vacation Bible School Program. That experience with the teachers and friends made a lasting impression on Andrea’s faith. Andrea graduated from Bluffton High School, class of 2007.

Andrea started working at Bummie’s Drive Inn during High School and continued there until she couldn’t. This was a perfect job for her because everyone knows that Andrea is both social and a spitfire. The phrase “don’t mess with the bull” describes Andrea very well if you were not a nice customer. During her time there she met numerous lifelong friends. She also worked for Ormsby Trucking and carried many different hats including Safety Director for many years. Andrea was an active member of Psi Iota Xi.

She met the love of her life, Evan Holte and together they had two beautiful daughters, Emma Fay and Ella Rose. Throughout every moment of her daughter’s lives, even while fighting cancer, Andrea was active and present in each school and sporting event they had. Andrea absolutely loved her nephews and proudly took on the name “Aunt Nanner.”

While receiving treatments at MD Anderson in Texas, her bright-eyed personality was a great boost of energy for others around her also receiving treatment. Andrea’s personality was like a magnet. You just can’t help getting pulled in close to her.

Surviving are her husband, Evan Holte; daughters, Emma Fay Holte, Ella Rose Holte; parents, Timothy and Teresa Claghorn; siblings, Britton (Sarah) Claghorn, Jordan (Elizabeth) Claghorn; grandmothers, Geraldine “Gerry” Claghorn, Elmae Holte; grandparents, Richard “Dick” (Rita) Mayer; in-laws, Randy (Julie) Holte; in-law, Hollie (Gabe) Inostroza; nephews, Vinnie Bishop, Austin (Justina) Bishop, Kaidyn Inostroza, Branson Claghorn, Kayden Claghorn, Remington Claghorn, Kameron Claghorn, Kevin Claghorn and Roran Claghorn; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Andrea was preceded in death by her grandpa, Robert “Bob” Claghorn; uncles, Jeff Holte and Reg Ormsby. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Bluffton Country Apostolic Church 1970 S. 800 E, with calling one hour prior. Calling also Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma and Ella’s Educational Fund, checks in c/o Evan Holte or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

The family would like to extend their sincerely gratitude to Dr. Chris Johnson, Dr. Joseph McCollom and their staff for their diligent care of Andrea. You all were more than her doctors you became part of our family.

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.