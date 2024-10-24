Thomas F. “Tom” Walton, 96 of Markle, passed away late Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2024, at his home.

Tom was born on July 25, 1928, at home in Wells County, a son of the late Floyd and Kathryn (Corell) Walton.

He was united in marriage to Dixie Thoma on June 10, 1950 at the Markle Church of Christ. Dixie preceded him in death on March 17, 2014.

Tom was a 1946 graduate of East Union High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed stateside in Texas. He had worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 37 years, retiring as supervisor in 1983. Tom was a member of the Uniontown Church of Christ and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. He was also a member of the F.A.M Masonic Lodge 145 of Bluffton and was a 32 degree Mason of the Scottish Rite in Fort Wayne.

Tom loved sports of all kinds especially golf and basketball. He played professional basketball with the Clark twins, and had toured playing against the Globetrotters in 1950. Tom was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and he greatly enjoyed following his kids and grandkids over the years in all of the involvements. Tom’s dad was a Golden Gloves boxer and named his sons after professional boxers, Tommy Loughorn, Jack Dempsey and Max Bear Sr. The family would also like to thank the staff at Stillwater Hospice and the nurses and techs at Bluffton Regional Medical Center for all of the loving care.

Survivors include three sons, Tim Walton of Markle, Tab Walton of Markle and Todd (Julie) Walton of Sun Lakes, Arizona; three daughters, Denise Lenwell of Markle, and Karen (Mike) Emerson and Kriss Walton, both of Fort Wayne; five grandsons, Ryan (Laura) Lenwell, Chad (Jodie) Walton, Travis (Jessica) Walton, Weston Emerson and Zachary Walton; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Jack Walton and Max Walton.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. Masonic services will take place at 6 p.m. following the visitation.

Memorial Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service.

For those attending services,the front sidewalk is not accessible due to utility work. Please park across the street or in the parking spaces around the building. Entrance can be made in the west ramp door or the front door via the north parking lot.

Interment will take place in Uniontown Cemetery near Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to either the Stillwater Hospice or the Woodburn Children’s Home, both sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.