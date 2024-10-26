Thelma Ileen Teeple, 93, of Northville, formerly of a longtime resident of Sterling Heights and Rochester Hills, passed away on Oct. 19, 2024.

She was born in Van Dyke Township, Michigan, on Nov. 29, 1930, daughter of Ernest and Myrtle (Frasier) Johnson. She graduated from Busch High School Class of 1948.

She met Thomas E. Teeple at a USO dance. He was stationed near her home to protect the factories in Warren that were converted to produce tanks and many other products to support the U.S., both home and abroad. They were united in marriage on May 23, 1953; they spent 45 years devoted to one another until his death on Dec. 25, 1998.

Thelma worked as an executive secretary for Standard Federal in Troy and retired in 1995 after more than 15 years with the company.

She worked tirelessly to care for her husband, Tom, their three children and their home in Bluffton, which was her husband’s birthplace. They raised their children there for the first 25 years of their marriage, and then they returned to Michigan, where her heart longed to be near her huge extended family.

She is survived by her loving children, Karen Wall, Michael Teeple and Lisa (Chris) Compo; grandchildren, Whitney Teeple, Christopher “CJ” (Lindsey) Compo, Brandon Compo, Jessica (Tyler) Laing, Travis (Dakota) Compo and Spencer (Devin) Compo; her great-grandchildren, Christo, Wyatt, MeeRa Bella, Autumn and Eviana and the two more on the way; her siblings, Shirley Misiak, Margaret Smith and Richard (Robin) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters, Katherine Swanson and Bonnie Johnson, her brothers, William Johnson, James (Jimmy), Johnson and Ronald Johnson; her sister-in-law, Angele Johnson; and her brothers-in-law, Carl Swanson, Ted Misiak and Bill Smith.

A time of gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 with a memorial service starting at 4 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap in Northville. A celebration of life dinner to follow.

Full obituary is available at casterlinefuneralhome.com/obituary/thelma-teeple.