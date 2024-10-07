Terry Lee Fulkerson, 79, formally of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at his residence in Fort Wayne.

Terry was born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 27, 1944, to Sylvester R. and Velma E. (Steffen) Fulkerson, both parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry and Shelly; a brother, Ron (Suzy) Fulkerson of Bloomington; and a sister, Kay (Warren) Rauhe of Hastings, Michigan.

Per Terry’s wishes, private burial will be held at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bluffton.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements