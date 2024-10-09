Roger E. Wilson, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2024, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Markle.

Roger was born on June 23, 1942, in Bluffton to Leon Wilson and Margaret (McFarren) Hughes. Roger graduated from Bluffton High School in 1960. He honorably served our county in the U.S. Marine Corps. during Vietnam.

He retired from Fleetwood in Decatur. Roger enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Roger and Markeeta Myers were married at the Poneto United Methodist Church. They have shared 57 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Markeeta of Bluffton, their sons, Darren E. Wilson of Bluffton, Daniel L. Wilson of Washington, Indiana. and David M. (Amanda) Wilson of Crown Point, Indiana; along with four grandchildren, Colin, Connor and Claire Wilson, and Hartley Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Ruth (Sam) Arnold, Mary Jane Falk, Helen (Jack) Meyer, Doris (Gerald) Lucas, Mona (Mick) Boyle and Janet Fahl.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton with Pastor Mike Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ of Bluffton and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.