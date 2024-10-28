Richard “Dick” L. Bumgarner, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2024, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Richard was born in Huntington on Nov. 25, 1929, to Joseph and Marie (Dunn) Bumgarner. He married Marylou Johnson in Bluffton on Aug. 12, 1951. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2018.

A 1947 graduate of Union High School in Wells County, Richard retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after over 34 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer in Wells County and also operated Bumgarner Greenhouse in Bluffton, alongside his wife, from 1968 until 2017.

Richard was a past member of the International Order of Oddfellows and served as a local Boy Scouts leader for a few years. He was an avid bowler and was a member of the Bluffton Bowling Association Hall of Fame, where he also served as secretary for many leagues. He and Marylou loved to travel together, especially to Minnesota on fishing trips. They both also enjoyed taking care of the downtown Bluffton flowerpots for many years.

Survivors include three sons, Steve (Jill) Bumgarner of Fort Wayne, Michael (Sharlene) Bumgarner of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Keith Bumgarner of Grant, Michigan; a sister, Shirley Shoemaker of Sun City Center, Florida; four grandchildren, Carri (Ron) Haller, Kelli Bumgarner, Jordan (Jennifer) Bumgarner and Haley Bumgarner; along with six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brayden, and Adelynn Haller, and Eve, Sadie, and Josephine Bumgarner.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Bumgarner; a daughter-in-law, Karen Bumgarner; a granddaughter, Kate Bumgarner; and his stepfather, Paul Line.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov., 2, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Chaplain Gerald Moreland will officiate. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery of rural Liberty Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

