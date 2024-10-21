Patsy J. Dafforn, 84, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Patsy was born in Bluffton, on Sept. 27, 1940, a daughter of the late Forrest and Nettie (Frauhiger) Mankey. She was a dedicated member of the Fairview Church of God for over 50 years.

Patsy enjoyed bowling, reading, basket making and spending time at the pond by her flowers. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and shopping trips with her sisters.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Dafforn; sons, Doug (Robin) and Darren (Ashtyn) Dafforn; grandsons, Drew (Raven), Clay (Brandie) and Logan (Jaylee) Dafforn; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Barrett, Hazel, Izzie, Everlee and Emerson; and sister, Laura (Doyle) Werling.

She was also preceded in passing by her daughter, Shari Dafforn; and siblings, Freda McBride, Violet Hoffman, Mabel Denis, Ralph Mankey, Dorothy Hoffman, Carl Mankey, Glen Mankey, Mary Gould, Walter Mankey, Lester Mankey and Bonnie Mankey.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 W. Mill Street Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.