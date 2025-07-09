Erik D. Todd, 51, of Ossian, passed away Monday morning, July 7, 2025, at his residence.

Erik was born in Fort Wayne on April 13, 1974, to Terry and Sue (Detweiler) Todd. His parents both survive in Ossian. He married Katie Park at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian on May 22, 1999; she survives.

Erik graduated from Norwell High School in 1992, and shortly after graduating he went to work for Fox and Fox Frame in Fort Wayne for over eight years. He then went to work for Tom Steele Tire in Fort Wayne for almost 20 years, and most recently had worked at Kelley Automotive Body Shop in Fort Wayne since 2021.

Erik was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian. For many years he was very active in youth sports, in which he enjoyed coaching his son and daughter’s sports teams. In recent years Erik enjoyed golfing with his buddies and will be remembered for his love for the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his children.

In addition to his parents and wife, Erik is survived by his son, Ethan Todd (fiancée Mackenzie Johnson) of Ossian; his daughter, Emily Todd of Ossian; a brother, Andrew (Flor) Todd of Hope Mills, North Carolina; his mother and father-in-law, Rick and Sheila Park of Ossian; a sister-in-law, Abby (Scott) Watkins of Ossian; along with nieces and nephews, Alex Carbajal, Ashton Todd, Kayla Watkins, Brady Watkins and one niece on the way.

Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Annie Todd; Paul Detweiler; and Betty McGrath.

Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Raymond Doubrava will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions in memory of Erik may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.