Mary Emma Holmes, 89, of Warren, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

Mary Emma was born on Dec. 31, 1934, to Hiram Barnes and Mary Jane (McFarren) Adsit in Warren. She graduated from Warren High School in 1952 and was a member of Solid Rock Church. She married Donald Eugene Holmes on March 13, 1971, in Marion. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1995. Mary Emma retired as the office manager and bookkeeper of Eckman Motors where she worked for more than 30 years.

She always enjoyed serving others and her community. Mary Emma was a member of Beta Delta Chapter Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, a member of the Los Amigas Bridge Club, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, honorary member of On Our Own Handicap Club, an honorary member of WHS class of 1931, a member of the Salamonie Valley Historical Society where she was also an assistant at the museum, a member of the Bicentennial Committee, a member of Boehmer Wesleyan Service Guild, and Warren United Methodist WSCS. Mary Emma won the Samuel Jones award in the town of Warren in 2009. Mary Emma will always be remembered for her dedication and willingness to help.

Mary Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Mary Jane Adsit, husband, Donald Eugene Holmes, and brother, Hiram B. Adsit Jr.

Mary Emma will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.

