Joyce P. Weekley, 82, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 29, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Joyce was born on May 16, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Elmer and Ethel (Blair) Cooley; both parents preceded her in death. She married Larry E. Weekley; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2009.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two children, Johnny W. Thompson and Vicky Lynn Thompson.

Survivors include two sons, Edward E. Thompson of Roanoke, and Robert (Cherrene) Thompson of Bluffton; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with Steve Sutton officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.