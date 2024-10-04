Joyce Ann Paxson, 61, of Bluffton, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at her residence in Bluffton.

She was born on Monday, Feb. 25, 1963, in Bluffton. Joyce was a 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School. She previously worked for Keebler/Pretzels in Bluffton, Volt/YPG in Indianapolis, and for the Clerk’s Office in the town of Sheridan. Joyce moved back to Bluffton from Sheridan in 2021 and was working at Inteva Products. She was living her best life, with some of her happiest times spent with her second family at Geyer’s Garage. She also enjoyed watching the Colts football team, visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee, spending time with her kids and grandkids, her dogs, Sasha, Peyton and Max, and was an avid reader. Joyce was a member of Moose Lodge # 242 in Bluffton.

She will be forever missed by her mother, Judith (Eubank) Ritter of Bluffton; children, Jennifer (Howie) Dougherty of Sheridan, Jessica Paxson of Olympia, Washington, and Nathaniel Paxson of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Kinsley Dougherty and Harper Dougherty; partner, Todd Shady of Bluffton; former husband, Brian Paxson of Sheridan; mother-in-law, Carolyn Sue Paxson of Noblesville; sister-in-law, Karla (Kevin) Vaughn of Pendleton; nephews, Luke (Emily) Vaughn of Muncie, Logan Vaughn of Pendleton; and sister, Patty Taylor of Pennville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Short; brother, Kenny Short, and father-In-law, Kenneth Dale Paxson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to her children for her granddaughters’ college funds (or via PayPal/Venmo to @JessicaPaxson).

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com