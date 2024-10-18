John C. Reusser, 71, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Ft. Wayne following an extended battle with cancer.

John was born in Bluffton on Nov. 10, 1952, to C. Robert and E. Jane (Chenoweth) Reusser; both parents preceded him in death. He married Kayleen J. (Brewer) on Aug. 2, 1980; she survives in Bluffton.

He was a 1971 graduate of Bluffton High School. Following graduation, John joined the United States Air Force where he served from Oct. 1972 until Dec. 1973. John continued his service with the Air Force Reserves at Grissom Air Force Base and 122nd Fighter Wing in Ft. Wayne, retiring in 2006 after 21 years of service. He worked in commercial building maintenance at Taylor University-Ft Wayne in the aviation field and was a lifelong farmer. John was a loyal follower of God and attended St. Luke Church in Decatur.

John volunteered as a guardian with Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and studied WWII. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a commercial pilot. He enjoyed traveling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Amanda Reusser of Bluffton, Christopher (Erica) Reusser of Norfolk, Virginia, and Lindsay Reusser of Charlotte, North Carolina; three brothers, Timothy Reusser of Brownsburg, David (Cindy) Reusser of Bluffton, Brian (Julie) Reusser of Indianapolis; and three sisters, Carol (Gary) Foltz of Indianapolis, Nancy Halstead of California and Donna (Boyd) Penrod of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at St. Luke Church, 4960 W. 100 N. Decatur, IN., with visitation one hour prior at the church. Pastor Mike Wertenberger will officiate. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Marion National Cemetery with Military Honors to be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that memorials be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or St. Luke Church Building Fund.

