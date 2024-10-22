Jim Steffen, 68, of Ossian, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 20, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jim was born on Nov. 20, 1955, in Bluffton to Norman E. & Rosella “Rosie” (Burkhart) Steffen.

A 1974 graduate of Norwell High School, Jim owned and operated Bluffton Heating & Plumbing for many years. He also worked as the service manager for Hiday Motors – Chevrolet Store and retired from Roembke Mfg. & Design, Inc. in Ossian. Jim was very proud of his two sons and was always ready to help them in any way. In his retirement, he was actively involved and enjoyed working with his sons at The Steffen Group, Auctioneers & Real Estate.

Jim loved to go up north on snowmobiling trips, landscaping and working in his flowers. He loved to spend time with his family at Lake Wawasee.

On Aug. 2, 1975, in rural Zanesville, Jim and Kathy M. (Burke) Steffen were married.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Kathy of Ossian; and sons, Brandon M. Steffen and Brett (Nick Pronesti) Steffen, both of Fort Wayne; along with a brother, Donnie (Brenda) Steffen of Bluffton. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte Steffen of Bluffton and Joyce Burke of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and a nephew, Ryan Burke of Franklin, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steven “Steve” L. Steffen; and brother-in-law, Michael L. Burke.

Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A private family service will take place on the beach of Lake Wawasee, at The Oakwood Resort with Jeff Lemler officiating.

Memorial may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Steffen family at www.thomarich.com