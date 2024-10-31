Jack L. Decker, 93, of rural Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on April 20, 1931, in Wells County to Herman and Florene (Johnloz) Decker. On June 25, 1955, Jack and Mary Lou Williams were married in Bluffton.

Jack graduated from Lancaster High School in 1949. He was employed at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for 40 years, from where he retired in 1992 as a supervisor. He loved his farm and farmed for many years. He served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp from 1950 to 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton for over 50 years. Jack attended Murray Missionary Church. He loved to golf and was a member of Green Valley Golf Club for many years. He coached little league and teen league baseball in Bluffton for many years. His family was his highlight and he was famous for his one-liners and his dry sense of humor, which kept everyone laughing.

Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou of Bluffton; their daughters, Cara (Wes) Crickard of Markle and Sandy (Mike) Allred of Bluffton; and their sons, Dr. Jeffrey (Shuyan) Decker of Lincoln, California, and Timothy (Kathy) Decker of Fort Wayne; along with five grandchildren, Dr. Brooks (Dr. Heather) Crickard of Ithaca, New York, Tess (Bryan) Wight of Fort Wayne, Evan (fiancé Olivia Hoeppner) Decker of Fort Wayne and Jimmy and Ben Decker of Lincoln, California; and three great-grandchildren, Max Wight and twins, Charlotte and Elisabeth Wight of Fort Wayne. He will be remembered by his sister, Colleen (Al) Ringger of Bluffton; and a brother, Rex (Kris) Decker of Ossian.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Jean Decker.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Military Honors will follow the service by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

