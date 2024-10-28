Fern Elizabeth Leman, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Fern was born in Roanoke, Illinois, on Sept. 5, 1944, to Joseph D. and Dena V. (Fehr) Leman. Both parents preceded her in death.

Fern was a 1962 graduate of Roanoke-Benson High School in Roanoke, Illinois, and later moved to Bluffton in her twenties, where she worked for S.S. Kresge Company as a secretary for 23 years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and loved praising the Lord by playing the piano and singing hymns.

Survivors include a brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman of Princeville, Illinois; a sister, Karen Leman of Fairbury, Illinois; along with 12 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Fern was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Leman; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Leman; and nephew, Matthew Leman.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m., prior to the service. Jeff Leman and Ryan Bertsch will officiate. A graveside service will follow on Friday, Nov. 1, at 3:00 p.m. CST, at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke, Illinois, officiated by Tom Hoffman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

