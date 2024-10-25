Elizabeth A. Schwartz, 93, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Adams County on March 30, 1931, to John P. and Leah E. (Rauch) Bertsch; both parents preceded her in death. Elizabeth married Kenneth L. Schwartz in Bluffton on Dec. 11, 1949; he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2010.

Elizabeth was a graduate with the Class of 1949 at Hartford High School. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and volunteered for 10 years at Christian Care Retirement Community. She was a homemaker and worked for several years at South Adams Schools and retired in 1989 from Economy Printing in Berne. Elizabeth enjoyed quilting, knitting and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Jim Schwartz of Franklin, Tennessee, Jack (Diane) Schwartz of Florence, Texas, Jean Steffen of Montpelier, and Joan (Greg) Gerber of Bluffton; 15 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter in law, Sandy Schwartz; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Schwartz, Taylor Maller and Jaret Harshman; and a brother, Godfrey Bertsch.

Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Brent Kaehr and Lynn Fiechter will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be directed to the Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

