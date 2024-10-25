Elaine B. Miller, 93, of Quincy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2024, at her son’s residence in Quincy.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in South Bend, to Ervin William and Elizabeth “Betty” Marie (Ledwick) Brockmann. After graduating from Central High School in South Bend, class of 1950, Elaine graduated from Northwestern University in 1952 with a degree in dental hygiene. She then moved to Dayton, Ohio, shortly after graduation where she worked at multiple dental offices up until she was 76 years young.

She enjoyed entertaining her friends at Bridge Club, her time at the Dayton Woman’s and Miami Valley Country Club of Dayton. She loved her profession and enjoyed taking care of her patients. She also was a very proud private pilot for a time and loved her little four-legged furry friends. She loved her summer days at Barron Lake in Niles, Michigan and was a fun-loving grandma that enjoyed spending time with her family. Her favorite saying to all was “I love you a bushel and a peck … and a hug around the neck.” She is now with her mom and dad at their heavenly Barron Lake cottage in which she left the light on awaiting the rest of her family to join them.

Survivors include her son, Dr. David W. (Lisa) Miller of Quincy, and daughter, Celynn Miller of Greenville, Ohio, along with her six grandchildren, Shelby Miller, Corbin Miller, Emma Miller, Everett Miller, Ervin Miller and soon-to-be Ivy May Miller, and Hayden Miller. She is also survived by a brother, William (Ellen) Brockmann of Greenwood, Indiana, and Carol (David) Dale of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A private graveside service will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Jonathan Schriber officiating.

Memorials can be made in Elaine’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or to an organization of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.