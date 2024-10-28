Eileen Helen Cook, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2024, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Eileen was born in Adams County on Oct. 20, 1940, to Joseph and Anna (Isch) Steffen. She married Kenneth L. Cook in Warren on Jan. 3, 1994. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2005.

Eileen graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958 and for 17 years she was employed at The Dutch Mill restaurant; her pies and rolls were divine. She later worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton for another 10 years. Eileen attended the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church.

Eileen was also a very talented artist and drew her inspiration from nature. She particularly enjoyed painting barns that dot the Indiana landscape. She also enjoyed reading, singing hymns, sketching, visiting with family and friends, and bird watching.

Survivors include a son, Tim (Dawn) Williams of Markle; a daughter, Sheri (Don) Smith of Columbia City; a sister, Ellen Geisel of Bluffton; a grandson, Ryan (Miranda) Smith; along with three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Terhune; and a granddaughter, Caitlin Williams.

Private burial will be held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of donor’s choice.

